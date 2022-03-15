ASI Election Q&A: Julia Glorioso

Glorioso is running for ASI President.

(1). Could you tell me about yourself? (Name, major, graduation date, hometown)

My name is Julia Glorioso, and I am a third-year political science major with a double minor in geography and border studies. I plan to graduate in the spring semester of 2023. My hometown is Oceanside, CA.

(2). What is your ASI background and how does it make you qualified for your potential position?

I started my involvement with ASI my first year by joining one of ASI’s volunteer teams, Lobby Corps. In Lobby Corps, I lobbied state legislators at the state Capitol in Sacramento to increase student access to financial aid. In my second year, I held the position as one of ASI’s College of Humanities, Arts, Behavioral, and Social Sciences Representatives (CHABSS). In this position, I advocated on behalf of CHABSS students by sitting on various ASI and University committees. This year I hold the position of Vice President of Student and University Affairs. In this position, I oversee and lead ASI Lobby Corps, represent CSUSM at the systemwide level within the Cal State Student Association, and lead civic engagement efforts. I believe these experiences make me a strong candidate for President as I have extensive experience advocating on behalf of the CSUSM student body.

(3). What are the obstacles ASI is facing now? How do you plan to fix these problems?

One obstacle I want to address is increasing awareness of ASI as an organization in general. More specifically, I want to increase awareness and access to ASI’s resources as they often go underutilized. I hope to accomplish this through implementing an academic-long ASI educational campaign.

(4). Do you have a website for students to follow you? (Twitter, Instagram, etc.)

I do not have any social media.

(5). Are you in charge of any ASI events this year? If yes, what is it? If not, how else have you made a difference on campus?

I have introduced several events on campus this academic year. In the fall semester, I put on a Voter Registration Event in collaboration with the Department of Service-Learning and Civic Engagement and the League of Women Voters to increase voter registration on our campus. In the fall semester, I additionally passed a resolution focused on better funding Student Health and Counseling Services and increasing student access to mental health services in general. This spring semester, I am currently putting on a month-long calendar of events for the month of March focused on mental health and happiness in collaboration with one of ASI’s CHABSS representatives. Some events include an ASI coloring book event, handing out compliments, and bringing massage therapists to campus.

(6). What is your ideal lunch?

My ideal lunch would be a Panera Frontega Chicken sandwich, an iced green tea, and one of their chocolate croissants to go.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos