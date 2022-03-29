Entertainment Rundown 3/30

TV Show: The Dropout

by Kinsey Canez

Elizabeth Holmes built a company valued at $9 billion around one idea: making it so people don’t have to say goodbye to loved ones sooner than they have to. The Dropout, a scripted Hulu series adapted from an ABC original podcast with the same title, follows the creation and eventual crash of Holmes’s silicon valley biotech company, Theranos. Amanda Seifreid, the actress that plays Holmes, takes the screen in a sleek black turtleneck, an uncontrollable blonde bun, and Holmes’s signature low voice. Also at the center of the series is the infamous proprietary technology of Theranos— the technology that we quickly learned never actually existed. New episodes of The Dropout are released every Thursday on Hulu.

Movie: The Batman

by Cassidy Lovell

The Batman was released on March 4. With a runtime of nearly 3 hours, this reboot is the longest standalone Batman film ever made. Watch as Batman investigates a string of murders by the mysterious Riddler, uncovering corruption in Gotham along the way. The film features Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The film also includes classic Batman characters such as Gotham City Police officer James Gordon and Batman’s trusted butler Alfred. A darker approach to the Batman franchise, The Batman is now available to watch in theaters.

Video Game: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

by Cassidy Lovell

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was released on March 25. Developed by HAL Laboratory and published by Nintendo, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the first fully-3D platform game of the Kirby series. Kirby is transported to a mysterious new world, and players must adventure to rescue Waddle Dees and defeat the Beast Pack. While the game includes familiar mechanics like inhaling enemies, it also features a brand new “mouthful mode.” This power allows Kirby to consume and operate items like cars and lightbulbs. Additionally, mouthful mode grants different abilities depending on the object he’s eaten, generating unique approaches to the gameplay. A noteworthy addition to the Kirby games, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available to play on Nintendo Switch for $60, and a short demo is available for free.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos