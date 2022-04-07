From Gaslamp to Spain: Spanish culture & cuisine at Cafe Sevilla

If you like Spanish culture, music and cuisine, look no further. Cafe Sevilla on 5th Ave in Downtown San Diego opened in 1987, bringing the Spanish lifestyle to Gaslamp Quarter.

The restaurant offers a wide selection of cold and hot tapas, various paellas, grilled skewers and different meats and fish. For indecisive guests the “Journey through Spain” option, a 5-course dinner for two with a smaller tapas selection is something to order.

The restaurant includes a bar, where guests can enjoy various cocktails as well as traditional Spanish Sangria. Guests dine in a fun, upbeat atmosphere with live music seven days a week.

The dining room is dimly lit, which makes it cozy and intimate, but might be a downside for some people who prefer more light during dinner.

However, this possible minus point is easily trumped by the delicious food and the live band that makes everybody want to get up and dance, and by any means: there is space in front of the stage to do so.

For those who prefer watching others dance, Cafe Sevilla frequently offers Flamenco shows for roughly $90 per person, which includes the show experience, a 3-course Paella dinner and nightclub entry.

The nightclub is located right next to the restaurant and is 21+. No doubt: If you love Spanish food and culture, are looking for a fun dining atmosphere and don’t mind loud music, Cafe Sevilla is the perfect place for you. It is on the pricier side, but the food and the experience are worth every dollar.

*Tip: Try the bread with Aioli and the Papas Bravas – such a treat!

