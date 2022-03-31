Festival+78+Headliners+Announced

Festival 78 at CSUSM is a music festival presented by Associated Students, Inc. and will be held on the Mangrum Track and Field on April 23rd, 2022.

The headlining artists were announced on March 30th at a kickoff event. Alyssa Loschiavo is slated as the student opener and MAX and bbno$ will be headlining.

