Campus+recreation+provides+wellness+for+students

Campus Recreation has a variety of ways of helping students get involved in regards to their wellness and student development. Outdoor Adventures has been providing opportunities for CSUSM students to get outdoors since 2008.

Outdoor Adventures offers diverse experiences for students to meet new people and to get out of their comfort zone. There goes a lot of planning when it comes to hiking if you haven’t ever done that before which is something that Outdoor Adventures provides.

I was able to be one of the participants for their camping trip to Anza-Borrego Springs on April 8-10, 2022. The professional staff and CSUSM student guides take the time to organize these events with a lot of care and attention.

One of their goals is to build group unity by the appreciation of wilderness adventures. Being on the camping trip I was able to create friendships with every CSUSM student that participated. They challenge us in breaking away from routines and creating a love for the outdoors!

There are day trips, weekend trips, and extended week-long excursions to get involved in!

To learn more visit, https://www.csusm.edu/rec/outdoor_adventures/

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos