Rise+in+gas+price+is+an+opportunity+for+environmental+change

It is no surprise that since the war between Russia and Ukraine started, the United States has seen a big jump in gas prices.

Prices are double what they were 18 months ago. They are up 20 percent since the war started six weeks ago, according to a cbsnews.com report.

They are different theories on why gas prices have ballooned.

One reason is that President Biden halted the import of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia, which supplied 10 percent of all oil imports.

Another explanation is the financial pressure of oil price hikes worldwide, according to CBS news. Oil prices have climbed from around $60 a barrel a year ago to more than $125 as the war started (prices have moderated some in the past two weeks).

While gasoline prices are tough on everybody now, this is an opportunity to help the environment.

In many places, and even in some U.S. cities, people mainly use public transportation.

In cities like London and New York, that works. In other places, like North County San Diego, most people have to use their own form of transportation. It is almost impossible to get around without your own vehicle — unless you are a bicyclist.

People who own Teslas, or hybrid cars or any other car that saves gas, are the luckiest at the moment. They minimize their high gas price purchases and help the environment.

Hybrid Toyotas run on batteries limiting your gas usage until you need the extra power, when the engine kicks to assist.

Teslas are great cars that run entirely on electricity and offer lots of different technologies.

The rise in gas prices is not so bad if it makes people take a step to help their planet by using their cars less if they can.

