Women’s lacrosse plays a strong playoff match and receives silver

This weekend, the CSUSM Women’s lacrosse team competed in their Division II Western Women’s Lacrosse League playoffs.

Playoffs were hosted in Arizona on the fields of Grand Canyon University, and the Cougars were seeded against UC Santa Cruz for the first day, Saturday, April 9th.

Gaining a lead in that first game, San Marcos left the field with a 14-7 win, retiring until Sunday for Championships against UC San Diego whom were seeded against Cal Poly. UCSD won their game with a final score of 17- 4, leading the team into their final game on Sunday, April 10th.

The Championship playoff took place at 10 A.M with the Cougars and Tritons in the draw circle. The Cougars have played against UCSD once before in an incredibly intense game, missing the mark by just one point.

The game this weekend held the same vigorous feeling. South Mountain Sports provided a livestream on YouTube of all games played this past weekend, keeping the audience’s eyes open and hearts racing.

The Tritons led the regional game, and didn’t let go of it, bringing victory for their school. The final score came out to 12-16, just a 4 point difference.

The Spring 2022 season has been nothing short of durability, accountability, and unity.

Congratulations Cougars for being awarded 2nd place in the WWLL Regionals! What an amazing season with a 9-2 overall record and a 7 consecutive win streak.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos