Men’s golf team swings their way into the top 10 during tournament

The Cal State San Marcos (CSUSM) men’s golf team competed against 14 teams at Turlock Golf and Country Club on Mar. 28 in California with a team score of 603 (+27).

Matt Pennington scored the best in the game, making it into the top 10 with a three-under 69 in the second round and is tied for ninth with a one-under 143. Peddington’s achievement helped rank the Cougars in 10th place in the tournament.

Ending the day with six birdies, alongside three bogeys, Pennington made it to CSUSM’s only under-par round of the day.

Pennington was able to collect nine birdies in the first two rounds, and tied for third in the tournament. He was able to score lower than his competitor, Saint Martin’s Tyler Fitchett, which put him on top as 12th after 36 holes played.

The CCAA Championships will be held April 11-13 at Yocha Dehe Golf Course. Afterwards the team will be scheduled to compete in the NCAA West Regionals taking place at the beginning of May.

Until then, Go Cougars!

