Nadia and Cole take you to the first women’s and men’s home basketball game here on campus.

If you are a student, click here to get your free tickets to the next home game: https://csusmcougars.com/sports/2021/7/23/tickets.aspx

Don’t forget to subscribe and like this video!

If you have any suggestions for future videos let us know in the comment section down below or contact us at https://csusmchronicle.com/