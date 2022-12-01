Time to walk – Tips for the Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony

You (almost) made it! Students who are graduating in fall 2022, spring 2023 and summer 2023 are eligible to attend the commencement ceremonies in May 2023. All graduates must apply to graduate for their respective semester by March 15, 2023 in order to have their names printed in the Commencement Program. Sometime in March 2023, all eligible graduates will receive a link to register for the ceremony for their respective Colleges. Look out for an email from MarchingOrder.

Once registered, students will receive more detailed information about the event after the spring 2023 semester. The CSUSM Commencement Office advises students to meet with an academic advisor to confirm that they meet all their major requirements for graduation. Further, graduates should check their name and mailing address on myCSUSM to ensure that the correct name will be printed on the diploma and that the diploma will be sent to the correct address. If incorrect, students can easily change their address on myCSUSM. For name changes, students must fill out a name change form and submit it to the Office of the Registrar. Lastly, the Commencement Office reminds all graduates to pay all outstanding balances on their account because unpaid fees put a hold on their account that can prevent them from receiving their diploma.

Graduates: mark your calendar – GradFest is happening on February 28 and March 1, 2023! Graduates will be able to purchase caps, gowns and other graduation gear, diploma frames, graduation announcements, and many more graduation essentials. GradFest is taking place in the Ballroom from 10 am to 6 pm on both dates. More information on GradFest can be found here: https://www.csusm.edu/gradfest/. The Commencement Office also offers a graduation checklist: https://www.csusm.edu/commencement/prep/index.html