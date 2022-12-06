Recipe: S’mores Bars
December 6, 2022
I don’t know about you, but for me, S’mores are one of the best cultural goods the U.S. has ever gifted us with. Chocolate, unnecessarily sweet crackers, and cute little marshmallows – what could be better than that? Oh, I know! Add A LOT of melted butter to the mix! Let me introduce you to a S’mores bars recipe for you that is absolutely delicious and so addicting that you’re going to want to make them all the time (Inspired by dinnerthendessert.com)
Ingredients
Dough:
- 2 packs Graham Crackers
- 1 cup melted butter
- A pinch of salt
Toppings:
- 6 cups mini marshmallows
- 2 cups chocolate chips
Recipe
- Preheat oven to 350 F
- Crumble the graham crackers, set ¼ of the crumbs aside
- Mix in melted butter and salt
- Bake mixture for 10 minutes
- Take out of oven & cover with half of the marshmallows (3 cups)
- Bake for 10 minutes
- Cover with chocolate chips + rest of the marshmallows, sprinkle remaining cracker crumbs on top of the marshmallows
- Bake for 10 minutes
That’s it. This recipe is super easy because there are only 5 ingredients, no eggs or milk, and no kneading dough involved. I’m not big into baking, so I love easy recipes. Let me tell you: this one is my favorite. A tip that I have is to leave one little square uncovered so no marshmallows or chocolate chips on top, just the crushed graham crackers with loads of butter. Trust me, it’s SO GOOD!