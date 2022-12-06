Recipe: S’mores Bars

I don’t know about you, but for me, S’mores are one of the best cultural goods the U.S. has ever gifted us with. Chocolate, unnecessarily sweet crackers, and cute little marshmallows – what could be better than that? Oh, I know! Add A LOT of melted butter to the mix! Let me introduce you to a S’mores bars recipe for you that is absolutely delicious and so addicting that you’re going to want to make them all the time (Inspired by dinnerthendessert.com)

Ingredients

Dough:

2 packs Graham Crackers

1 cup melted butter

A pinch of salt

Toppings:

6 cups mini marshmallows

2 cups chocolate chips

Recipe

Preheat oven to 350 F Crumble the graham crackers, set ¼ of the crumbs aside Mix in melted butter and salt Bake mixture for 10 minutes Take out of oven & cover with half of the marshmallows (3 cups) Bake for 10 minutes Cover with chocolate chips + rest of the marshmallows, sprinkle remaining cracker crumbs on top of the marshmallows Bake for 10 minutes

That’s it. This recipe is super easy because there are only 5 ingredients, no eggs or milk, and no kneading dough involved. I’m not big into baking, so I love easy recipes. Let me tell you: this one is my favorite. A tip that I have is to leave one little square uncovered so no marshmallows or chocolate chips on top, just the crushed graham crackers with loads of butter. Trust me, it’s SO GOOD!