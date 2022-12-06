CSUSM’s Fall Concert Preview ’22

CSUSM’s Fall concert is this week! Luke talks to Aaron Humble and Mackenzie Leighton, the instructors for the Vocal and Jazz ensemble respectively and shows you what they’ve been cooking up for their performances.

More info on the concerts: https://www.csusm.edu/sofa/music/concerts.html

