The Future is Intersectional – CSUSM Women’s Leadership Symposium

Students looking to connect, explore and engage in topics on womens leadership and empowerment will gather this Saturday, March 4th from 9:30 am to 2 pm in the USU Ballroom for the 4th Annual Womens Leadership Symposium at Cal State San Marcos sponsored by the Gender and Equity Center.

The conference theme for 2023 is “The Future is Intersectional.” All women experience injustice, but being a woman is not a one-size-fits-all experience. These intersections are a type of map that help one to see the different areas of oppression women face. An intersectional approach considers the way our experiences are shaped by gender, age, dis/ability, class, sexuality, and other factors.

This event will empower student participants through networking and team building activities that include a networking lunch, journaling and writing workshops along with lectures on topics such as financial literacy, social justice activism, and more.

All CSUSM community members are invited to attend. The organizers say transgender, non-binary, intersex, gender non-conforming, and male-identified individuals will be intentionally integrated into the event so that all symposium attendees hold a place at the table to feel represented and supported.

Participants can register for the conference by clicking this link: The Future is Intersectional

Questions? Email: [email protected]