Upcoming Releases of March 2023

Here are new and upcoming games, movies, and shows to look out for!

Games

Leap – March 1st

Wo Lang: Fallen Dynasty – March 3rd

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – March 17th

WWE 2K23 – March 17th

Have a Nice Death – March 22nd

Resident Evil 4 Remake – March 24th

Diablo 4 Open Beta – March 24th through March 26th

Crime Boss: Rockay City – March 28th

The Last of Us Part 1 – March 28th

MLB The Show 23 – March 28th

Movies

Creed 3 – March 3rd

Scream 6 – March 10th

Champions – March 10th

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – March 17th

65 – March 17th

Inside – March 17th

John Wick: Chapter 4 – March 24th

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – March 31st

Murder Mystery 2 – March 31st

Shows

The Mandalorian, Season 3 – March 1st

Attack on Titan, Season 4 Part 3 – March 4th

Daisy Jones and the Six – March 6th

You, Season 4 Part 2 – March 9th

Ted Lasso, Season 3 – March 15th

Shadow and Bone, Season 2 – March 16th

Swarm – March 17th

See something we missed? Comment a March release you’re looking forward to!