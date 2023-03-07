Upcoming Releases of March 2023
March 7, 2023
Here are new and upcoming games, movies, and shows to look out for!
Games
Leap – March 1st
Wo Lang: Fallen Dynasty – March 3rd
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – March 17th
WWE 2K23 – March 17th
Have a Nice Death – March 22nd
Resident Evil 4 Remake – March 24th
Diablo 4 Open Beta – March 24th through March 26th
Crime Boss: Rockay City – March 28th
The Last of Us Part 1 – March 28th
MLB The Show 23 – March 28th
Movies
Creed 3 – March 3rd
Scream 6 – March 10th
Champions – March 10th
Shazam! Fury of the Gods – March 17th
65 – March 17th
Inside – March 17th
John Wick: Chapter 4 – March 24th
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – March 31st
Murder Mystery 2 – March 31st
Shows
The Mandalorian, Season 3 – March 1st
Attack on Titan, Season 4 Part 3 – March 4th
Daisy Jones and the Six – March 6th
You, Season 4 Part 2 – March 9th
Ted Lasso, Season 3 – March 15th
Shadow and Bone, Season 2 – March 16th
Swarm – March 17th
