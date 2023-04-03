The Oscars: Winners

Missed the 2023 Oscars? We’ve got you covered! Here’s a complete list of winners from the event.

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, for The Whale

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Whale

Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj

Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking

Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Best Documentary Feature: Navalny

Best Documentary (Short Subject): The Elephant Whisperers

Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Live Action Short Film: An Irish Goodbye

