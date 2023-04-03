The Oscars: Winners
April 3, 2023
Missed the 2023 Oscars? We’ve got you covered! Here’s a complete list of winners from the event.
Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, for The Whale
Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Whale
Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj
Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking
Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Best Documentary Feature: Navalny
Best Documentary (Short Subject): The Elephant Whisperers
Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Live Action Short Film: An Irish Goodbye
Did your 2023 Oscars predictions come true? Upset that your favorite actor or movie lost in their
category? Let us know in the comments!