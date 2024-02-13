The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

Cougar Sports Report 2/5/24 – 2/11/24

David Contreras Delgado, Sports Editor
February 13, 2024
While most of this week’s sports attention has been devoted to Super Bowl 58, CSUSM has had their fair share of sports action.

On Thursday February 8th both basketball teams hosted Cal State Monterey Bay in a home double header. The Women’s side delivered a 68-56 win with Mina Tameilau leading the way scoring 23 points. The Men’s side unfortunately came up short with a 64-70 loss, but Edwyn Collins had a big game going 28-9-2 on points, rebounds, and assists.

On Friday February 9th the Women’s track and field team attended the Maverick Premier (#1), finishing 7thwith a score of 15.5 points.

On Saturday February 10th we had several games, starting with the baseball team who finally got to start their season traveling to Concordia University Irvine. Unfortunately, their double header was unsuccessful as the Cougars came up short in both games losing 3-10 and 4-6.

Meanwhile at home, both basketball teams hosted Stanislaus State getting wins across the board. The Men’s squad finished 80-75 with Edwyn Collins, once again, having a big game putting up 32-10-4 on points, rebounds, and assists.

The Women’s side also left with a statement 76-59 win as Jordan Vasquez recorded a double-double with 27 points and 21 rebounds. The Women’s track and field team continued their time in the Maverick Premier closing out the indoor season finishing 5th with 31 points.

Closing out the week on Sunday February 11th the softball team hosted Adelphi for a double header besting them in both matches 2-1 and 1-0 pushing their record to 6-1.

That’s all for this week, be sure to check back next week to catch up on everything CSUSM sports. Go Cougars!

