Valentine’s Day Movie Staff Picks 

David Contreras Delgado, Sports Editor
February 14, 2024
Valentine’s Day is here, and however you celebrate this day, nothing reminds us of those warm fuzzy feelings quite like our favorite romantic movies. We asked our staff what some of their favorites were, and what makes them special. 

 

Justin Gans – News Editor: Moonstruck (1987) 

“Cher and Nicolas Cage are so good in this. It is both funny and genuinely touching, without being ridiculous or overly sentimental.” 

 

Nahomi Garcia Alarcon – A&E Editor: P.S. I Love You (2007) 

“Is it the best movie ever? No, but did it make me cry? Yes! I Like this rom com because it shows how love can heal a person even when they are going through a hard time.” 

 

David Contreras Delgado – Sports Editor: Rye Lane (2023) 

“One of my favorite films of last year that perfectly blends a fun and poppy style with varying types of humor that come together so well to give you all the vibes and feelings.” 

 

Kayla McCarthy – Opinions Editor: When Harry Met Sally (1989) 

“This is one of the best movies I’ve ever seen, period. It’s just such a beautiful love story with an amazing message. The acting, the script, everything. Chefs kiss.” 

 

Claudia Zepeda – Social Media Manager: Pride and Prejudice (2005) 

“A period piece of frenemies turned lovers. Everyone needs a Mr. Darcy in their life.” 

 

Diana Beas Soto – Social Media Assistant: Flipped (2010) 

“I highly recommend this heartwarming coming-of-age film that captures the awkwardness and excitement of first love. It has a nostalgic soundtrack and leaves you smiling throughout the whole movie.” 

 

Angelina Guzman – Staff Writer: 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) 

“A teen comedy that hasn’t lost its touch despite the years that have passed. With the 90s making a resurgence, it finds aesthetic relevance to this day. The star casting featuring Julia Styles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt makes for an always entertaining watch. This movie will continue to relate to any individual embracing their true identity.” 

 

Alexander Conception – Staff Writer: A Walk to Remember (2002) 

“Could show us how to love and respect each other, becoming a better person and not being selfish or self-centered and that there are more things to life and standing for what you believe in even if it’s impossible.” 

