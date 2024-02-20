Cougar Sports Report 2/12/24-2/18/24

Welcome back to the Cougar Sports report! This week was filled with lots of sports action from our CSUSM teams.

Starting off on Monday February 12 through Tuesday the 13, the Men’s Golf team hosted the CSUSM Fujikura Invitational. They placed 5th at the Vista Shadowridge Golf Club.

On February 15, the Men’s Basketball squad traveled to face Cal State Dominguez Hills in a 70-86 loss. The Women’s Basketball team also traveled to Dominguez Hills in a close 75-79 loss.

The same day CSUSM Softball traveled to face Stanislaus State for a highly successful double header. The Cougars finished the day with 2 wins at 2-1 and a commanding 8-0.

On Friday, CSUSM Baseball hosted Colorado School of Mines in a 2-4 loss. Also, that day CSUSM Softball continued their rally against Stanislaus State in another double header that ended in a close 5-6 loss and a dominating 8-0 win.

On Saturday, CSUSM Baseball continued their matchups with a double header against Colorado School of the Mines at home. The first ended in a statement 8-1 win while the second unfortunately ended in a 0-4 loss.

Both Basketball teams played on Saturday traveling to Cal State LA. The Men’s side came out on top in a close 77-75 win while the Women’s team unfortunately lost in an equally close 73-76 game.

That’s all for this week, be sure to check back next week for more CSUSM sport news. Go Cougars!