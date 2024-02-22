USU Live Celebrates “Taylor Swift Night”

The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

Danya Rodriguez, Editor in Chief
February 22, 2024
The USU Live staff made the “whole place shimmer” at their Taylor Swift themed event.

On February 13th, USU Live hosted a tribute event for American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift. The event was heavily inspired by Swift’s discography, fan traditions, and the Eras Tour. Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite era and make friendship bracelets to share with fellow Swifties. 

The first 30 minutes were devoted to meeting other fans based on their favorite era and listening to Swift’s latest release “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” During this time, students were encouraged to grab food, partake in various Swift-inspired activities, and take pictures at the photo booth. Once everyone had settled in, there was a game of trivia and Jeopardy that tested students on their Swiftie knowledge. The questions ranged from guessing famous lyrics to naming which ex-lover the song was written about.  

Then, there was a short break in between games. During this break, Swifties bonded over their favorite songs, easter eggs, and discussed the unknown “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” release date. At 5:45 p.m., it was finally time for surprise song o’clock, and the host gave extra raffle tickets to those who guessed the two songs correctly. She even made a joke that she was wearing THE yellow dress and proceeded to play “The Very First Night” and “exile.” 

Then, it was time for the long-awaited raffle. Many Swifties were able to go home with prizes, ranging from the Lover House earrings to a copy of her TIME magazine issue. Overall, it was a magnificent event that brought many students and Swifties together to celebrate the singer’s legacy.

