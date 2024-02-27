The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

CSU Student Assistants Win Union Election, Form Largest Student Worker Union in History

Hannah Crawford, Features Editor
February 27, 2024
Photo Credit: CSUEU

The long-anticipated results of the CSU student assistants’ union election are here. On Friday, February 23, the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) announced that student assistants were granted their right to unionize.

7,050 out of 7,252 votes cast were in favor of unionizing, an overwhelmingly positive voter turnout. As a result, student assistants are forming what will be the largest union of its kind in the U.S., representing over 20,000 student workers across all 23 CSU campuses.

Student assistants have vocalized that they feel underappreciated and underpaid. Many have wages below their regional minimum wage and are limited to no more than 20 hours per week. On top of receiving poor pay, they get little to no benefits for their work.

They will officially be joining the California State University Employees Union (CSUEU) in bargaining for better working conditions with the CSU. With their newfound bargaining power, student assistants can now negotiate for more hours, paid sick leave, free parking, higher wages, and more.

