The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

The Cougar Chronicle
The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

The Cougar Chronicle
The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

The Cougar Chronicle
Trending Stories
Should you Skip or Stream? “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them”
Nahomi Garcia Alarcon, Arts & Entertainment Editor • February 23, 2024
Does Olivia Rodrigo have the "GUTS" to steal music?
Kayla McCarthy, Opinion Editor • October 5, 2023
The Bad Batch Season 2, Highs and Lows
Nik Chrissanthos, Assistant Arts & Entertaintment Editor • March 29, 2023
The Rise of Galentine's Day
Nahomi Garcia Alarcon, Arts & Entertainment Editor • February 14, 2024
Valentine’s Day Movie Staff Picks 
David Contreras Delgado, Sports Editor • February 14, 2024
USU Live Celebrates “Taylor Swift Night”
Danya Rodriguez, Editor in Chief • February 22, 2024
ASI Announces Festival 78 Headliners
Justin Gans, News Editor • February 15, 2024
An Interview with Professor Ibrahim Al-Marashi, Historian of the Middle East
Justin Gans, News Editor • February 9, 2024

Cougar Sports Report 2/19/24 – 2/25/24

David Contreras Delgado, Sports Editor
February 27, 2024
Cougar+Sports+Report+2%2F19%2F24+%E2%80%93+2%2F25%2F24

Welcome back to the Cougar Sports Report!   

 

The women’s basketball team traveled to Cal State East Bay on February 22 and finished strong with a 65-61 win. The men’s basketball team also played against Cal State East Bay but came up short with an 83-89 loss.  

 

Starting on Thursday and going through Friday, the women’s track and field team attended the Kamaka Multi, tying for first place with 16 points. 

 

On February 23, CSUSM baseball kicked off a 4-game series against CSULA with a high scoring yet unfortunate 11-15 loss.  

 

The softball team kicked off their own 4 game series against Sonoma State with a double header resulting in a close 3-4 win and intense 12-13 loss.  

 

On February 24, the men’s basketball team traveled to matchup against San Francisco State ending the week in a tough 60-70 loss. The women’s side finished their week with a huge 70-46 win over San Francisco. 

 

On Saturday, CSUSM baseball continued their series with a double header resulting in a dominant 9-1 win and a close but successful 5-4 win. 

 

The men’s track and field team took off to participate in the Kamaka Open on the same day. Posting several remarkable results, the most notable was a new school shot-put record by Kalathan Laiwa-McKay at 17.04 meters. The women’s track and field also competed and walked away with two top-ten program marks. 

 

Finally, CSUSM softball closed out their series on Saturday with another double header in two tough losses at 0-1 and 4-7. 

 

Closing out the week on Sunday February 26, CSUSM baseball closed out their series with Cal State LA in a thrilling 8-7 win putting them up to a three-game win streak. 

 

That’s all for this week. Be sure to check back for more sports recaps next week. Until then, Go Cougars! 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Showcase
Photo Credit: CSUEU
CSU Student Assistants Win Union Election, Form Largest Student Worker Union in History
Should you Skip or Stream? “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them”
Should you Skip or Stream? “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them”
The USU Live staff made the whole place shimmer at their Taylor Swift themed event.
USU Live Celebrates “Taylor Swift Night”
Cougar Sports Report 2/12/24-2/18/24
Cougar Sports Report 2/12/24-2/18/24
Your Reading List for Black History Month
Your Reading List for Black History Month
ASI Announces Festival 78 Headliners
ASI Announces Festival 78 Headliners
More in Sports
Cougar Sports Report 2/5/24 – 2/11/24
Cougar Sports Report 2/5/24 – 2/11/24
2024 Super Bowl LVIII Predictions
A view from the bleachers of the San Diego Loyals game on October 7.
The San Diego Loyal's Final Goodbye
Power Lifting Club Interview
CSUSM Winter Sports Rundown - Final of the Semester
CSUSM Winter Sports Rundown - Episode 03
The Cougar Chronicle, California State University San Marcos
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *