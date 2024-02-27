Cougar Sports Report 2/19/24 – 2/25/24

Welcome back to the Cougar Sports Report!

The women’s basketball team traveled to Cal State East Bay on February 22 and finished strong with a 65-61 win. The men’s basketball team also played against Cal State East Bay but came up short with an 83-89 loss.

Starting on Thursday and going through Friday, the women’s track and field team attended the Kamaka Multi, tying for first place with 16 points.

On February 23, CSUSM baseball kicked off a 4-game series against CSULA with a high scoring yet unfortunate 11-15 loss.

The softball team kicked off their own 4 game series against Sonoma State with a double header resulting in a close 3-4 win and intense 12-13 loss.

On February 24, the men’s basketball team traveled to matchup against San Francisco State ending the week in a tough 60-70 loss. The women’s side finished their week with a huge 70-46 win over San Francisco.

On Saturday, CSUSM baseball continued their series with a double header resulting in a dominant 9-1 win and a close but successful 5-4 win.

The men’s track and field team took off to participate in the Kamaka Open on the same day. Posting several remarkable results, the most notable was a new school shot-put record by Kalathan Laiwa-McKay at 17.04 meters. The women’s track and field also competed and walked away with two top-ten program marks.

Finally, CSUSM softball closed out their series on Saturday with another double header in two tough losses at 0-1 and 4-7.

Closing out the week on Sunday February 26, CSUSM baseball closed out their series with Cal State LA in a thrilling 8-7 win putting them up to a three-game win streak.

That’s all for this week. Be sure to check back for more sports recaps next week. Until then, Go Cougars!