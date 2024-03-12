The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

The Oscars: Winners

Nahomi Garcia Alarcon, Arts & Entertainment Editor
March 11, 2024
The+Oscars%3A+Winners

Did you miss the Oscars last night? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a quick rundown of who took the coveted golden statuette home. The 2024 Oscars delivered its usual mix of glitz, glamour, and surprises, like the unexpected John Cena presentation or the performance of “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling, so let’s see who came out victorious on Hollywood’s biggest night.
Best Picture: “Oppenheimer”
Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, for “Oppenheimer”
Best Actress: Emma Stone, for “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey JR., for “Oppenheimer”
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, for “The Holdovers” 

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, for “Oppenheimer”

Best Cinematography: “Oppenheimer”
Best Film Editing: “Oppenheimer”
Best Visual Effects: “Godzilla Minus One”
Best Costume Design: “Poor Things”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Poor Things”
Best Production Design: “Poor Things”
Best Sound: “The Zone of Interest”
Best Original Song: “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “Barbie”
Best Original Score: “Oppenheimer” 

Best Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, for “Anatomy of a Fall”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson, for “American Fiction”
Best Animated Feature: “The Boy and the Heron”
Best Animated Short Film: “War Is Over!” Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Best Documentary Feature: “20 Days in Mariupol”
Best Documentary (Short Subject): “The Last Repair Shop”
Best International Feature Film: “The Zoe of Interest,” United Kingdom
Best Live Action Short Film: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” 

With 13 nominations it comes to no surprise that the movie “Oppenheimer” emerged triumphant at this year’s Oscars, securing 7 wins in some of the most coveted categories. Another fan favorite was “Barbie,” with 8 nominations, surprisingly they left that night with only one win.

Are you surprised by any of the winners this year?

