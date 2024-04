San Diego County has a whopping $8.2 billion budget, handled by the County Board of Supervisors.

Have you ever wondered what the San Diego County Board of Supervisors does? If so, the local San Diego affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is hosting an event that explains how the County Board of Supervisors works, and how to make your voice heard.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 13th at 5:30pm in Poway. For more information, click here.