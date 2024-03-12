The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

Cougar Sports Report 3/4/24-3/10/24

David Contreras Delgado
March 12, 2024
Welcome Back to the cougar sports report! 

On March 3 to March 4 Men’s golf participated in the NNU Nighthawks Invitational placing 3rd. 

On March 8 and March 9 Women’s track and field competed in the Ben Brown Invitational with Rasha Badrani breaking the 22-year-old school 100m record with a time of 11.96 seconds. 

Also on March 8 CSUSM softball kicked off their four game home series against San Francisco State with a double header. Splitting the difference, CSUSM took the first game with a 6-2 win while falling short in the second match of the day with a 4-5 loss. 

Also on March 8, CSUSM baseball took an early lead in their four game home series against Cal State San Bernardino winning 9-5. 

Closing out March 8, Women’s basketball kicked off their post season run with a thrilling 82-78 overtime win over Cal State LA in the CCAA Tournament semifinals. 

On March 9 Women’s basketball took home the CCAA Championship with a narrow 61-59 win over Chico State. 

Also on March 9 Men’s track and field competed in the Oxy Distance Carnival 5k with Ziggy Nacco leading the pack with a time of 15:25:03 placing 83rd 

Also March 9 CSUSM baseball fell short in game two of their series against Cal State San Bernardino losing 8-16. They were able to regain their lead in their second match in the double header winning 17-5. 

Closing out March 9, CSUSM softball finished their four-game series with San Francisco State, once again splitting games with the first ending in 0-1 loss and the second in a 9-5 win 

On March 10 CSUSM baseball finished their series with a cool 8-6 win over Cal State San Bernardino. 

That’s all for this week. Be sure to check back next time for more CSUSM sports coverage. Go Cougars! 

