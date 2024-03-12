U.S. Win Gold in First CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

The Unites States Women’s soccer team beat Brazil 1-0 to win the first edition of the Women’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. The match’s only goal came during injury time at the end of the first half with Lindsey Horan catching the Brazilian defense off-guard finishing on a beautiful cross from Emily Fox.

While the second half posed a challenge for both sides, the U.S. was able to the hold off to claim the top spot at the tournament. This is a big win for the U.S. especially coming off concerns for the future of the team following a less than ideal exit in last year’s World cup.

The team has begun to get back in the rhythm as their tournament run was near flawless barring their 0-2 loss to Mexico in the group stage. Regardless, the States pulled through beating Colombia 3-0 in the quarterfinals and drawing 2-2 with Canada in the semis, winning 3-1 in penalties punching their ticket to the final.