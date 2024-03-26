CSUSM Announces Student Research Symposium Finalists

The finalists have been announced for the CSUSM Symposium on Student Research, Creative Activities, & Innovation. They are now moving on to represent CSUSM at the 38th annual CSU Student Research Competition. The competition intends “to promote excellence in undergraduate and graduate scholarly research and creative activity by recognizing outstanding student accomplishments throughout the 23 campuses of the California State University (CSU),” according to CSUSM. The event will be hosted by Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on April 26 and 27.

The following is a list of the ten finalists, their research, and respective categories:

Troy Tektonopoulos, “Estimating the Impact of a Menthol Flavor Ban on Cigarette Pack Purchase Behavior.” Health, Nutrition, and Clinical Sciences.

Maya Qaddourah, “Investigating the Role of Mismatch Repair on CCTG DNA Repeat Instability.” Biological and Agricultural Sciences.

Adriana Cacho, “Shake It till You Make It: Voltage-gated Ion Channels in Larval Lepidopterans.” Biological and Agricultural Sciences.

Brendan Boyd, “Savvy Sodium Seekers Stunningly Secure Sparse Salts: Detection and Quantification of Na⁺ Channels Within the Excretory System of Trichoplusia ni.” Biological and Agricultural Sciences.

Camila Valderrama-Martinez & Marisa Mendoza, “Comparing Nearshore Microbial Community Compositions across Water, Plastic, and Non-Plastic Marine Substrates.” Biological and Agricultural Sciences.

William Cassel, “A Lightweight Obfuscated Malware Multi-class Classifier for IoT Using Machine Learning.” Engineering and Computer Science.

Ariana Almaraz, “NACHO Protein Expression in the Aversive Circuit in Nicotine Dependent Mice.” Interdisciplinary.

Milly Lopez, “Anxiety and Cannabis Dependence Among Non-Hispanic Black, Non-Hispanic White, and Hispanic U.S. Young Adults.” Behavioral, Social Sciences, and Public Administration.

Marcelo Munoz Jr., “¡Bailando cumbia, bailando cumbia! El México Kolombiano Que Nuestro Cuerpo Ha Llamado.” Humanities & Letters.

Jessica Orea, “Association Between Distress Tolerance and Cannabis Dependence Stronger for Under-Represented Minorities Among U.S. Young Adults.” Behavioral, Social Sciences, and Public Administration.