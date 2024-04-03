The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

The Cougar Chronicle
The Cougar Chronicle
The Cougar Chronicle
Cougar Sports Report 3/25/24-3/31/24

David Contreras Delgado, Sports Editor
April 3, 2024
Welcome back to the Cougar Sports Report!

Women’s Basketball kicked off their NCAA Division II Elite Eight run on March 25 beating No. 4 Gannon 85-80 in an overtime thriller.

On March 25 through March 26 Men’s golf took 6th place in the Hanny Invitational at the Turlock Golf & Country Club.

On March 27 Women’s Basketball sadly fell short in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Elite Eight tournament in a 68-70 loss against No. 13 Minnesota State.

On March 28 CSUSM Baseball traveled to face Cal State East Bay in double header to kick off their four-game series. Unfortunately, both efforts ended in losses 4-16 and 3-7.

CSUSM Softball started their own four game series on March 28 against Cal State Dominguez Hills with a double header. Both teams split the difference as CSUSM lost the first game 3-7 while coming back in the second with a 6-5 win.

They concluded their rally with a double header on March 29, again splitting the games losing game three 2-7 while taking game four with a 10-0 win.

While game three was cancelled, CSUSM Baseball rallied back in game four on March 30 to a dominant 17-3 win over Cal State East Bay.

That’s all for this week. Be sure to check back for more CSUSM sports action. Go Cougars!

