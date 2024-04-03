Cougar Sports Report 3/25/24-3/31/24

Welcome back to the Cougar Sports Report!

Women’s Basketball kicked off their NCAA Division II Elite Eight run on March 25 beating No. 4 Gannon 85-80 in an overtime thriller.

On March 25 through March 26 Men’s golf took 6th place in the Hanny Invitational at the Turlock Golf & Country Club.

On March 27 Women’s Basketball sadly fell short in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Elite Eight tournament in a 68-70 loss against No. 13 Minnesota State.

On March 28 CSUSM Baseball traveled to face Cal State East Bay in double header to kick off their four-game series. Unfortunately, both efforts ended in losses 4-16 and 3-7.

CSUSM Softball started their own four game series on March 28 against Cal State Dominguez Hills with a double header. Both teams split the difference as CSUSM lost the first game 3-7 while coming back in the second with a 6-5 win.

They concluded their rally with a double header on March 29, again splitting the games losing game three 2-7 while taking game four with a 10-0 win.

While game three was cancelled, CSUSM Baseball rallied back in game four on March 30 to a dominant 17-3 win over Cal State East Bay.

Go Cougars!