Cougar Sports Report 4/1/24-4/7/24

David Contreras Delgado, Sports Editor
April 9, 2024
Welcome back to the Cougar Sports Report. 

Our sports week kicked off on April 1 and April 2 with Women’s golf taking eighth in the West Texas Desert Invitational in Tucson. 

On April 5 and April 6, women’s track and field competed in the Triton Invitational in La Jolla. Lilly McGraw set a new school record in the pole vault with a height of 3.79 meters, beating her previous record set two weeks before by .7 meters. Rasha Badrani surpassed Samantha Showns’ 2008 400-meter record with a time of 54.75. Devin Yarbrough set the program’s second fastest 100-meter time at 11.97 seconds, just .01 seconds behind the record held by Rasha Badrani. 

Men’s track and field also participated in the Triton Invitational on April 5 and April 6. Nick Melanese and Renton McGregor posted impressive 800-meter times of 1:49:48 and 1.52:75, respectively. Additionally, the 4×100 relay team of Dre Johnson, Charles Rodgers, Julian Watson, and Aeden Fernandez posted the sixth fastest time in program history at 41:92 seconds. Will Prouty posted the program’s ninth best discus throw at 42.53 meters. 

April 6, CSUSM softball hosted Cal State Monterrey Bay in double header to kick off their 4-game series. Both teams took a piece as CSUSM lost game one 1-2 and later won game two 5-2. 

Also on April 6, CSUSM baseball hosted Sonoma State for a double header to kick off their four-game series. The Cougars prevailed, winning both games 11-9 and 23-7. 

April 7, CSUSM softball secured the series besting Cal State Monterrey Bay in both games winning 4-3 and 4-2. 

Also, on April 7 CSUSM baseball closed out their 4-game series unfortunately losing both 2-18 and 6-7. Despite the loss there was still cause for celebration as Jillian Albayati donned the number 42 to make history as the first woman to play baseball for CSUSM. Albayati also set a NCAA Division II record by becoming the first student athlete to play in a softball and baseball game on the same day. 

That is all for this exciting week in CSUSM sports, be sure to check back next week for more sports action. Go Cougars! 

