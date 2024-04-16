Cougar Sports Report 4/8/24-4/14/24

Welcome back to the cougar sports report!

Our sports week began on April 12 as CSUSM baseball traveled to Cal Poly Pomona to kick off their four-game series with a 6-4 win.

CSUSM softball also traveled to Cal State San Bernardino to kick off their four-game series. Both teams split games as CSUSM lost the first game 3-6 and bounced back to win game two 14-6.

Men’s and Women’s track and field traveled to participate in the Leopard Distance Carnival at La Verne. Mia Salians ran a new fourth-fastest program record in the 800m with a 2:10.88 time. Nick Mel posted his second fastest 800m time at 1:50 1:50.97.

Lauren Meredith set the third highest pole vault mark at 3.61 meters. Angela McManus was the only CSUSM athlete in the 5000m posting a time of 18:12.27.

On April 13, CSUSM baseball continued their series with two unfortunate losses against Cal Poly Pomona at 1-11 and 5-6. The final game scheduled for April 14 was suspended and will resume April 16 at 6 p.m.

CSUSM softball claimed the series against San Bernardino by winning both game three 5-3 and game four 10-2.

That’s all for this week’s cougar sports report. Be sure to check up with all our sports teams as we approach the end of the season. Until next time, Go Cougars!