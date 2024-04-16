The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

The Cougar Chronicle
The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

The Cougar Chronicle
The independent student news site of San Marcos, California

The Cougar Chronicle
Trending Stories
Does Olivia Rodrigo have the "GUTS" to steal music?
Kayla McCarthy, Opinion Editor • October 5, 2023
Unmasking Cushing’s Disease
Nahomi Garcia Alarcon, Arts and Entertainment Editor • April 8, 2024
CSUSM Students Vote Down Fee Increase Proposal for a Wellness and Recreation Facility
Justin Gans, News Editor • April 25, 2024
“Pretty Cool, Pretty Special”: Jillian Albayati Makes History
David Contreras Delgado, Sports Editor • April 23, 2024
What You Should Know Before Voting on the Wellness and Recreation Facility Referendum
Justin Gans, News Editor • April 8, 2024
How Should CSUSM Commemorate Cesar Chavez?
EditorialApril 16, 2024
Cougar Sports Report 4/15/24-4/21/24
David Contreras Delgado, Sports Editor • April 23, 2024
Fire Emblem Engage’s Expansion Pass, Good but Not Essential
Nik Chrissanthos, Assistant Arts & Entertaintment Editor • April 12, 2023

Cougar Sports Report 4/8/24-4/14/24

David Contreras Delgado, Sports Editor
April 16, 2024
Cougar+Sports+Report+4%2F8%2F24-4%2F14%2F24

Welcome back to the cougar sports report! 

Our sports week began on April 12 as CSUSM baseball traveled to Cal Poly Pomona to kick off their four-game series with a 6-4 win.  

CSUSM softball also traveled to Cal State San Bernardino to kick off their four-game series. Both teams split games as CSUSM lost the first game 3-6 and bounced back to win game two 14-6. 

 Men’s and Women’s track and field traveled to participate in the Leopard Distance Carnival at La Verne. Mia Salians ran a new fourth-fastest program record in the 800m with a 2:10.88 time. Nick Mel posted his second fastest 800m time at 1:50 1:50.97. 

 Lauren Meredith set the third highest pole vault mark at 3.61 meters. Angela McManus was the only CSUSM athlete in the 5000m posting a time of 18:12.27. 

 On April 13, CSUSM baseball continued their series with two unfortunate losses against Cal Poly Pomona at 1-11 and 5-6. The final game scheduled for April 14 was suspended and will resume April 16 at 6 p.m. 

 CSUSM softball claimed the series against San Bernardino by winning both game three 5-3 and game four 10-2. 

 That’s all for this week’s cougar sports report. Be sure to check up with all our sports teams as we approach the end of the season. Until next time, Go Cougars! 

Leave a Comment
The Cougar Chronicle, California State University San Marcos
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *