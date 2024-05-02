Cougar Sports Report 4/22/24-4/28/24

Welcome back to the cougar sports report. This week saw the end of most of our teams’ regular seasons as they look ahead to successful playoff runs.

On April 22 through April 24, women’s golf competed in the CCAA Championships taking first place for the fifth consecutive time. Regan Barton took home the CCAA individual champion.

With their first-place finish, the Cougars automatically pass to the NCAA Division II West Regional on May 6 through May 8. Men’s golf also participated in their CCAA Championship, placing third. Patrick Jaksch was the top CSUSM athlete, tying for seventh place.

The Cougars waited anxiously to see if their efforts were enough to place them in the following NCAA West/South Central Regional. On April 26, the NCAA posted the list with Cal State San Marcos qualifying from the west region.

On April 26 and April 27, CSUSM men’s and women’s track and field participated in the Steve Scott Invitational. Some highlights include Mateo Gomez’s new school record with his 6.93 meter long jump.

Rachelle Zilavec set a new program record in the javelin throw of 41.30 meters while Carly Schuerger set a new school record with 5:03.42 mile time. Dre Johnson tied the program’s second fastest 100-meter time at 10.69. Sankalp Shastri set the program’s fourth fastest time running a 4:09.78 mile.

Both men’s and women’s track and field teams will be participating in the CCAA Championship May 2 through May 4.

On April 26, CSUSM softball traveled to Chico State to kick off their four-game series starting with a successful double header. The Cougars took game one 4-3 and game two 8-7.

CSUSM baseball also traveled, matching up with Stanislaus State to kick off their four-game series. Unfortunately, game one was unsuccessful as the Cougars fell in a 4-8 loss.

On April 27, CSUSM baseball continued their series against Stanislaus State with a double header. The two sides split the difference as CSUSM lost game two 1-5 but rallied back to win game three 4-3.

CSUSM Softball closed out the weekend with a flawless series against Chico State. They took game three 5-4 and game four 6-1. On April 28, CSUSM baseball closed out their series with a dominant 18-2 win over Stanislaus State.

CSUSM softball will host the CCAA Tournament May 1 through May 4 looking to advance to the NCAA Championship in May. CSUSM baseball will also participate in the NCAA Division II West Regional May 16 through May 19 hoping to reach the Championship in June.

That’s all for this week and semester, it has been a great season for CSUSM sports and we’re wishing all our teams the best of luck in the post-season. Go Cougars!