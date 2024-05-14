“Three Years in The Making”: CSUSM Wins Big at 2024 CCAA Tournament

On May 1, CSUSM kicked off hosting the 2024 CCAA Tournament. By securing the #2 seed in the tournament, the Cougars got to take opening day off as Cal State Dominguez Hills and Cal State East Bay won their games to set the final matchups in place for day two.

On May 2, CSUSM faced their first test against Cal State Dominguez Hills. The first run didn’t come until the third inning where CSUSM took a 2-0 lead that doubled in the fourth. One more run came in the fifth before they closed out the game with a 5-2 win.

Friday May 3 saw the Cougars match up against Cal State East Bay. Both teams struck early as the game found itself at a 1-1 draw up until the seventh inning. Some great hits in the seventh, namely Madison Waymire’s off the wall double, led the Cougars to close out the game 4-1.

Championship Saturday on May 4 paired CSUSM, once again, with Cal State East Bay after the CSUEB beat Cal State Dominguez Hills to keep their championship hopes alive.

The Cougars got themselves an early 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a double courtesy of Jillian Albayati. The lead held until the fifth inning where a close first base call on Annelise Garcia set up CSUEB’s 4 run inning to take the lead.

The Cougars were unable to rally back and were hit hard after #30 pitcher Savannah Coyle suffered a shoulder injury in a dive to second base. The game ended 4-2 in a CSUSM loss forcing the “if necessary” game two.

The following game opened strong as Madison Waymire hit a solo home run in the first inning to give CSUSM an early lead. CSUEB tied the scoreboard in the second before the Cougars reclaimed their lead 3-1 in the third.

In the fifth inning, Coach Stef brought on #17 pitcher Jayline Sloss to close out the game. Tension rose as CSUEB was able to load up the bases before CSUSM denied them any runs to go into the last two innings with a 3-1 lead.

The Cougars made it 4-1 in the sixth and 6-1 at the top of the seventh. A late run for CSUEB made it 6-2, but a strike-out ended the game to give CSUSM their very first CCAA Softball Championship.

Most, if not all, of the team’s success so far has been because of the incredible roster that Coach Stef Ewing has been able to put together.

“Clearly, we’ve changed the culture. These girls are just fun. We’ve built a connection with each other, especially this junior class…We’ve really come together, and it shows on the field”, stated #27 Madison Waymire.

As the Cougars look ahead, they will be competing in the West Regionals hoping to progress to the NCAA Championship in late May.