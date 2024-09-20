“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”: A Sequel Stirs the Grave

Over the years, the number of remakes has increased, so it was inevitable that Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic “Beetlejuice” would be resurrected from its grave.

With a title that summons its original, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” attempts to recapture the bizarreness from the original film. The real question was whether the movie would feel outdated.

While the film maintains much of its original vibe, it does occasionally stumble over the weight of nostalgia. Tim Burton ensured that Michael Keaton reprised the role of Beetlejuice and in doing so guaranteed people would be excited for the new film. Keaton’s performance was just as manic as ever, making the movie feel both familiar and predictable.

The sequel reintroduces Winona Ryder back as Lycia Deetz, now a successful TV host with a supernatural talk show. Deetz is struggling with loss and the complex relationship with her teenage daughter Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega. Catherine O’Hara’s return as the eccentric stepmother Delia Deetz also adds to the nostalgia of the film.

One of the most awkward aspects was the handling of Jeffrey Jones’ character in the movie. Jones wasn’t completely removed from the movie, despite his past controversy, and it seemed unnecessary to have his character return. His character being omitted from the movie would have made no difference.

Did I enjoy watching the movie? Absolutely.

It’s a fun ride with plenty of Burton’s signature quirky humor and visual style but sequels often struggle to match the originality of their predecessors, and this one is no exception. The plot revisits the same themes and scenarios as the first film, but with a new twist.

While entertaining, the movie feels like a rehash of familiar ground, which diminishes its replay value. The movie did give us some surprises, though not all of them unexpected since I was quick to catch on.

As someone who saw the cartoon when I was younger, the physical sets and props are what sells the movie to me. They help bring out the cartoonish feel that makes this movie different from others. And speaking of its colorful setting there is one true gem and that was Bod, the shrunken head sidekick.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” felt like a safe bet to capitalize on past successes rather than trying to come up with a completely new idea. Yes, it is fun, and we got to revisit some old well-known characters, it just does not reach the heights of its predecessor. The film delivers an entertaining, if imperfect, return to Burton’s peculiar universe. My rating is 3 out of 5 Stars.

And one last thing … justice for Bob!