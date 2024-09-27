“Tiny Threads” Book Review

As we step into the fall season and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, “Tiny Threads” by Lilliam Rivera is a timely and gripping read. Rivera, an accomplished author and screenwriter with numerous accolades—including a Pushcart Prize and fellowships from prestigious institutions—brings a fresh and chilling perspective to the supernatural thriller genre.

The story follows Samara Martin, a young Cuban American woman who, after securing a high-profile job with the renowned designer Antonio Mota, finds herself ensnared in a web of supernatural occurrences and personal unraveling. Samara’s dream of escaping the dreariness of New Jersey and her controlling family quickly morphs into a living nightmare as she confronts unsettling visions, eerie noises, and a toxic work environment.

Although this is the first work by Rivera that I pick up, she impressed me with her ability to create a sense of dread as Samara’s new life in California turns sinister. The gothic atmosphere of Vernon, California – a town tainted by its dark past- adds a layer of unease to each scene. The blend of supernatural elements with real world issues like exploitation and systemic racism offered a unique perspective to the narrative.

The first portion of the story was heavily focused on character development, which builds anticipation but also delays the more direct horror elements until later in the book. By the halfway mark we see Samara fall into chaos. Her psychological unraveling, added to by her excessive drinking and the pressure of her job, was both compelling and unsettling. Rivera’s use of supernatural suspense to magnify Samara’s inner turmoil is effective, though at times it felt like the story’s pacing was a bit off.

The abrupt conclusion feels somewhat incomplete, leaving a few threads untied. Despite this, the novel is a gripping and thought-provoking read that blends fashion, gothic horror, and social commentary in a novel that is both original and haunting. It’s a testament to Rivera’s skill as a storyteller and her ability to infuse real-world issues with supernatural intrigue.

The ending, while striking, left me craving a bit more resolution. The abrupt conclusion feels somewhat disjointed, leaving a few threads untied. Despite this, the novel’s exploration of exploitation, systemic discrimination, and the darker side of the fashion industry is thought-provoking and significant. Samara’s journey, though fraught with personal flaws and vulnerabilities, ultimately reveals a strength and resilience that is both poignant and empowering. While the novel might not be for everyone, I would recommend this book to fans of psychological horror and those intrigued by the intersection of cultural identity and supernatural suspense.

“Tiny Threads” earns a solid four stars for its originality, its atmospheric tension, and its social commentary. The book will be released this September.

Thank you to Netgalley and Random House Publishing – Ballantine for the advance copy.