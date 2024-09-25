A Champion for Hispanic Representation in Theater: An Interview with Dr. Maria Patrice Amon

Dr. Maria Patrice Amon, a CSUSM Theater Department Chair, is making waves in the world of theater with her dedication to amplifying Latinx voices and stories. In a recent interview with Dr. Amon, she shared with me her journey into the arts, her life as a professor, her role in the Latinx New Play Festival and her hopes for the future.

Dr. Amon’s journey into the arts is deeply rooted in her passion for representation. A personal event that deeply impacted her family fueled her desire to become a lawyer, as she believed it would provide a platform for those who couldn’t speak up for themselves. Ultimately, it was her involvement in theater that allowed her to best serve her community. Her educational background has granted her credibility and access to spaces that she might not have otherwise been able to reach. She believes that combining her arts and law degrees enables her to advocate more effectively for both her work and her community.

Her career led her to create the Latinx New Play Festival, which was launched in 2016 at the San Diego Repertory Theater. The festival celebrates the work of Latinx playwrights and actors, providing them a much-needed space. Dr. Amon spoke fondly of the festival’s origins, recalling her nerves and excitement when it was first launched. But the community’s warm reception reassured her that these stories she wanted to uplift mattered and needed to be shared.

As a professor, Dr. Amon finds joy in being able to mentor students, emphasizing how meaningful it is to see them grow in their career. Many of her students have gone on to make a significant contribution to the arts, with two even producing the musical “Pasale Pasale” written by Mario Vega and Eliza Vedar and produced by Dr. Amon. She also spoke about the realities of pursuing a career in the arts, advising students that while the journey is filled with rejection and hard work, their passion should drive them to persevere. Dr. Amon also highlights the importance of behind-the-scenes roles, encouraging students to explore various pathways within the industry, as there are many fulfilling ways to be involved beyond acting. Her words of encouragement resonate with aspiring artists: “If you’re truly passionate, go for it.”

Dr. Amon is currently preparing for this year’s Latinx New Play Festival, running from October 4-6. One of the plays that stood out to me was “The Man in the Maze”, a play by Oliver Mayer, which she produced and directed as part of the festival.

The play is set in 1519 after Hernán Cortés landed in the Yucatán Peninsula and that first contact. During our conversation Dr. Amon emphasized the cultural significance of the play, which explores complex themes of identity, conquest, and misunderstood figures in Hispanic history, like Malinche, aiming to challenge stereotypes, particularly those surrounding women.

Looking ahead, Dr. Amon is excited about her upcoming projects, including a production set for 2025 at TuYo Theater, which she co-founded to create a space for Latinx perspectives. When asked how she envisions her role in the theater world, she expressed a desire to be a “Champion”—someone who brings Latinx representation to the stage and continuously showcases stories from our communities.

Dr. Amon is committed to ensuring that every story and actor in her productions reflects the richness of the community. She is proud to witness a shift in the industry from a time when Latinx stories were scarcely represented to the present day, where more doors are opening for Latinx actors and creatives.

Dr. Amon’s advice to aspiring artists and students reflects her own journey—a journey of dedication to her craft, her community, and the future of Hispanic representation in the arts. As she continues to work on upcoming productions, it seems that Dr. Amon remains committed to ensuring that these stories reach a wider audience, bringing us all closer together through the power of theater.