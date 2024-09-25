Bold, Proud, Chingona: Celebrating Empowerment at Chingona Fest

On September 17, the Women and Gender Equity Center hosted their annual Chingona Fest in collaboration with the Latinx Center.

Since 2016, the term “chingona,” previously used to belittle women, has been redefined. Today, it remains just as vital to raise awareness and understanding of the word’s meaning, because anyone can embody the spirit of a chingona.

The fest was a two-part event with brunch during U-Hour and the festival portion taking place during the afternoon. During the brunch, students learned about the word’s meaning and enjoyed a presentation from Dr. Marlene Mercado. The festival portion consisted of dinner, presentations from other campus orgs, and fun activities.

Students were encouraged to interact with each other by doing activities ranging from coloring, making friendship bracelets, and taking pictures in the photo booth. After dinner, a round of “Guess that Song” was held to get people warmed up for a game of Lotería.

The event successfully united individuals from diverse backgrounds and helped foster a sense of community while encouraging meaningful conversations about empowerment and identity. Chingona Fest was not only a celebration of Latinx culture, but also reinforced CSUSM’s commitment to inclusivity.