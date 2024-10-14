Kicking off the Basketball Season at Cougar Madness

On October 10, Cougar Madness made its official return since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, hosted by the athletics department, embodied the true meaning of school spirit and helped kick off the forthcoming basketball season.

Students lined up outside the Sports Center awaiting the night’s activities. Once checked in, students received complimentary pizza and drinks before entering the lobby where Campus Rec and ASI were tabling. Campus Rec provided information on their upcoming referendum and the services they provide, and gave away stickers, pom poms, and Otter-Pops.

As everyone filled the stands, you could feel the excitement in the air as the night kicked off with an introduction from USU Live followed by a montage of CSUSM’s beloved sports teams. In typical pep rally fashion, the cheer team came out to give an opening performance alongside some of the student-athletes. Right before the start of the games began, Campus Rec made an announcement about the proposed Wellness and Recreation Center on behalf of the Vote for U campaign.

Then it was officially game time. The first game being “Musical Cougs,” a variation of musical chairs where contestants were tasked with running down the court, making a layup, and getting back to the chairs before the other contestants. The second game was “Cougar on the Clock,” which consisted of participants from the crowd attempting to score a layup, free throw, and a three-pointer all within 30 seconds. In the last game, there were teams of three student athletes (all from different sports) rotating shots trying to score the most points from different distances.

Next, it was time for the half-court shot. Two students took their shot at scoring one of the most valuable prizes you could win at CSUSM: a free semester parking pass. Both contestants came up short, but didn’t leave empty-handed since they received a month of free parking.

Finally, it was time for the long-awaited Dunk Contest. Players on the Men’s Basketball team each performed their greatest dunk while a group of judges rated them on a 10-point scale. In the end, it was Uriah Foster who came out on top with the best dunk of the night as the crowd cheered.

As the event came to an end, the Dance and Cheer teams did a performance to the school’s official fight song. Then the hosts Lauren and Jessica, USU Live student employees, thanked the various partners of the event and the students for their school spirit. They then invited students to the Basketball home opener game on November 8.

Cougar Madness was a success and many left with a newfound school spirit. Lauren and Jessica, the hosts, noted their excitement at being able to play a huge part in the event and that it was great to see everyone finally being able to rejoice in school pride after the pandemic.

This was an amazing start to the CSUSM Basketball season. We wish all the student athletes the best of luck and here’s to having a great season. Go Cougars and Bleed Blue!