Pros and Cons of the New Fall Fee Referendum for a Wellness and Recreation Facility

For those who have been following this series on Campus Rec, you have likely learned a great deal about Campus Rec but still have more questions. In the past couple months, I’ve talked with many different people at CSUSM, from professors to students to admin and the main theme the campus community returned to was “why is Campus Rec putting out a new referendum so soon?”

There does not seem to be much change from the Spring referendum and the fees still seem sky-high. Those who work in and consistently use Campus Rec facilities seem to be very eager for a new facility, but many commuters do not. Even seeing all that Campus Rec wants to do, $245 dollars is still a difficult number to get on board with.

CSUSM is famous among students and staff as a commuter school, but the Rec Center would be next to the Quad with housing right over it, clearly in the heart of on-campus student life. Commuter students continuously report discouragement about this. They know the center would be geared toward students living on campus, who would naturally get “first-dibs” on the facilities just based on where they live. It does not help that CSUSM’s had a student housing shortage for years.

Not to mention, financial aid may be able to cover some of the fee, but many students will be forced to take on more debt.

Let’s take a look at the pros.

Everyone knows the campus gym is small, with students always crammed like sardines at midday. Having a bigger gym would be a huge help.

Outdoor Coordinator Celeste Torsney, as you might remember from previous articles, says, “We’ve definitely outgrown this current space we’re in, so it’d be great to offer more opportunities for [students] to get involved.” Their outdoor adventure trips also tend to sell out fast, the surf trips drawing the most waitlists.

More fitness classes could help students get active too. Finding the motivation to exercise can be difficult and it can be overwhelming to start, especially if you are already exhausted from school. Working out with fellow students could nurture a love for fitness with all of Campus Rec’s options from yoga to kickboxing to Zumba and more.

An increase in student jobs would open up another perspective on career. Campus Rec wants to expand on the opportunities they offer students, sending them to conferences where they can collaborate with other students from across the country.

All in all, there is a lot to consider. The following is a condensed list of pros and cons for your convenience.

PROS:

More resources for students to focus on their physical well-being

Outdoor Adventures rental center

Indoor Courts for various sports

Esports Hub

More wellness and meditation resources

Relaxation zone with massage chairs

Outdoor Wellness Courtyard

School prestige, CSUSM is one of the only CSU schools without this kind of facility

Increases Student Employment + career opportunities

Professional advancement + networking

CONS:

Not useful to everyone but everyone pays no matter how often they use it

Very similar to the referendum that did not pass last semester

Brings total Campus Rec fees up to $245 a semester, $490 a year

3% increase each year (ex: Year 1 – 490, Year 2 – 504, Year 3 – 519)

Financial Burden

More students will struggle to pay the fees → have to work → less time to use the facility

Students are already facing a 34% tuition increase over the next five years.

CSUSM does not own the land, the space will be leased

Construction will create increased noise and path disruptions for current students

More traffic

Less parking space

To talk with Campus Rec about more potential concerns, they are hosting Info Sessions:

Online voting will begin at 7:00 am on Monday, October 21 and be open until 5:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23.

CSUSM, what’s your choice? Write your thoughts in the comment section below.

(This article is three of three discussions about what Campus Rec is already doing, what they hope to accomplish with the fee referendum passing and the pros and cons.)