SAWANEA Club’s Unforgettable Dabke Night

On October 9, the South/West Asian and North/East African (SAWANEA) club hosted Dabke Night. The club President Zuzu Laban and Secretary Alexis Rahal taught 30-40 students Dabke, a traditional Levantine line dance popular at celebrations like weddings, graduations, and birthdays.

Students, including myself, came dressed ready to dance, excited by SAWANEA’s energetic attitude.

First, we learned a simple 6-count, focused all on the feet. Laban and Rahal happily guided and encouraged us to get out on the dance floor. After, we moved on to a slightly different 6-count called the grapevine and finally to the fast step.

Every time, we practiced without music. Then, to the group’s enthusiasm, we started dancing to Arab classics like Shik Shak Shok by Hasan Abou Seoud and Dammi Falastini by Mohammad Assaf. Eventually, the night rolled to an end, with everyone sweaty, but happy.

Students and SAWANEA club officers carpooled to the local Pita Guys, a family-style Middle Eastern restaurant, where everyone enjoyed a well-deserved meal.

In all, Dabke Night went off without a hitch: SAWANEA presented a lively event, connecting students from all backgrounds with dance.

I certainly hope Dabke Night will become an annual tradition.