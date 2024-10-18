Some Things Just Never Seem to Fade: Clairo Concert Review

On October 4, Clairo hosted her largest headline show at the Rady Shell in San Diego, drawing an impressive crowd boasting an attendance of around ten thousand. Overall, the concert was fantastic. My long-term goal for the New Year was to attend more concerts, and while I haven’t seen many, I am pleased I didn’t miss this one.

Despite some parking difficulties, the view at the venue more than made up for it, as did the performance itself. Alice Phoebe Lou opened the show and she set the tone perfectly. Halfway through her set, someone had a medical emergency in the pit. She handled the situation gracefully, ensuring the injured person got assistance before the concert continued. In the wake of the unfortunate events at AstroWorld, it’s reassuring to see artists prioritize crowd safety. Lou has major potential as an artist, the audience seemed almost more responsive to her than to Clairo at the beginning of her set. I look forward to seeing what she does in the industry.

At around 8:30, Clairo took the stage, and the concert was beautiful. The lighting and the set design helped to set the tone of the performance. I’ve been a fan of Clairo since the start, so to see her live was mesmerizing. One of my favorite parts of a concert is realizing that the artist is in front of you, forgetting, and then realizing it again a few songs later. This particular concert was so beautiful— the scenery, the venue, everything fit the vibe so well, making it unforgettable. I look forward to seeing Clairo again in the future. Despite the large crowd, her performance felt intimate, like a show you might see in a smaller venue, which I think is important. Looking towards the future, I hope to see Clairo and Alice Phoebe Lou again, whether together or separately, as both artists have a bright future in the music industry.