Op-Ed: Your Vote, Your Campus: The Wellness and Recreation Referendum

Imagine if past CSUSM students voted no on building the USU or the Sports Center. What would our experience be like here today? Would we even choose to go here? This time it is our turn to leave a legacy for our campus.

Challenges & Solutions

We, along with various other students, have been working to support the creation of the Wellness and Recreation Facility because we would like to leave a legacy that supports future CSUSM students and their health. Last semester, students voted against the new facility and shared their valid criticisms on the proposal. Because of this, we decided to take what we learned into consideration and have made new changes to the proposal.

For example, many students were concerned that they would have to pay the fee even though they would no longer be attending CSUSM when the new facility opened its doors. Now that we have deferred the payment until the opening of the facility, this will no longer be an issue for students. Also, the fee is a category II mandatory student fee, meaning that it can be covered by financial aid, which 80% of CSUSM students utilize.

Many students have also voiced their concerns about the building’s location, but if it were to be built on campus it would cost students over $1,000 per semester. This is why we have decided to partner with North City so that the facility can be built in the most cost-effective way and so that the student fee can be as low as possible. From our perspective, the $245 fee is an investment in programs and services that help meet the important needs of our student body.

Other CSUs

Right now, we are way behind other universities in our state. CSUSM is the last CSU without a facility since all other CSUs already have one or are in the process of constructing a new facility (which their students have voted in favor of). It is disappointing to be the last school to serve its students.

Benefits of Campus Rec

The proposed Wellness and Recreation facility is important for the CSUSM community because it allows students to work on their physical, mental, and holistic wellness while making friends through their involvement in sports teams, Outdoor Adventures, and the various fitness classes offered. There are currently over 400 students on our 12 different sports club teams and many students choose to attend CSUSM specifically to be able to participate in our athletics or club sport programs. Although other students may have chose CSUSM for different reasons, Campus Rec offers students programs and resources that benefit their personal growth beyond just their academics and allows them a space to find their fit.

Commuter Students & Community

CSUSM is known for being a commuter school, with many students who drive long distances and spend their whole day on campus. These students deserve a place where they can feel comfortable to study or relax between classes, not just having to choose between the USU or staying in their car. The new facility would have spaces for commuter students to enjoy. The location of the facility would also create a connection between the North City neighborhood and the CSUSM community because it would become a place for every CSUSM student, not just housing residents.

Growing Student Population

Our campus is also growing. In 2022 we had around 13,000 students and currently we are at around 17,000 students in 2024. The population is growing, and our existing facilities are too small to fit the needs of our students. In order for the school to grow and benefit students to a higher degree, the growth of Campus Rec is one of the pillars of campus that will need to grow as well. The National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association says that a school of our size should have 167,000 sqft dedicated to recreational space for students. Our current Clarke Field House is 35,000 sqft, and that is all we have.

Consequences of Voting No

If students vote no, the current Campus Rec programs will be cut because the fee has not been raised since the 1990s and can no longer support the growing student population. This will lead to the elimination of programs that are being paid from reserves (which is not sustainable). This will then impact Outdoor Adventures (which already sold out their 13 trips to students this semester); Intramural sports holding basketball, volleyball, soccer, flag football and many more sports; and our Group Fitness Classes which offer free exercise classes to all students (BJJ, Pilates, Yoga, Dance, Kickboxing, Zumba). Along with the elimination of these programs, 30-35 student jobs (that worked for these program areas) would be eliminated as well rather than adding an additional 70+ new student jobs to Campus Recreation in the new facility.

Conclusion

This referendum has to pass for the benefit of all future students and for the good of the campus. We are optimistic about this referendum vote because of the changes that were made. If you care about supporting all future students, you might be inclined to put aside personal feelings for the fee increase to make sure future students get access to opportunities and facilities that we did not have.

This is an Op-Ed submitted by the Wellness and Recreation Referendum student ambassadors.