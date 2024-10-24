Celebrating The Kellogg Library’s 20th Anniversary

The Kellogg Library is a five-story building that cost $48 million and opened its doors in the

Spring of 2004. Twenty years later it still is a crucial resource and plays a key role in the

teaching and learning of students.

On October 10, current library staff members gathered around the Kellogg Plaza in celebration

of the past 20 years. Students were able to learn about the various resources and services that the

library provides, such as a vast media collection and group study rooms. There were also booths

set up to highlight the Campus Common Read and The Makery, a new addition to the space that

is located on the second floor.

Students who arrived early to the event were given cupcakes and blue lunchboxes featuring the

library’s logo. Once they had checked in, they were encouraged to stop by each table and collect

stamps for a chance to win a prize. There were numerous activities and games that students could

partake in, such as making a bookmark or keychain, and picking up a free copy of one of the

featured banned books.

There was also a wishing tree where students could write down some resources they would like

to see added to the library. Among these “wishes” were a meditation room, therapy cats, a

napping area, and a large DVD section. Another thing to note was that students were able to

meet and interact with their librarians and finally put a face to the staff members who have been

helping them throughout their college journey.

Students left the anniversary celebration with a greater understanding of the resources the library

offers and with many new library swag items, such as buttons and stickers. Although this event

was intended as a celebration of the 20th anniversary, I hope we can see more events like this

from the library at the beginning of the upcoming school year so that incoming students can be

made aware of the resources available to them early on.