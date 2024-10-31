North County 4 Palestine Holds Art Market for Gaza

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – On October 20, North County 4 Palestine held a fundraiser for the non-profit human rights organization, Human Appeal, at the Hill Street Country Club in downtown Oceanside.

North County 4 Palestine is a grassroots, community-based organization dedicated to the Free Palestine movement in their community and occupied Palestine. Local activist groups, Oceansiders for Palestine and CSUSM Students for Justice in Palestine, attended in support for the event. Several members also donated handmade crafts.

The art market was packed with people and energy. At the end of the night, North County 4 Palestine raised $7,416$7,416 dollars, and because of a donation match, they donated were able to donate $14,832 to Human Appeal. While Human Appeal was the central organization, the art market focused on local community members who donated their art.

The first hour was loud, with local band Endoruptors blasting, and powerful pieces from the community. There were a variety of snacks and refreshments were offered, such as zaatar bread and watermelon, from a local Palestinian-owned catering company named Sito’s Bites.

Most attendees spent their time walking around, looking at the art, or talking with one another. Some art traveled from across the Atlantic to be there, such as artwork made by artist Abdelrahman Sharaff, whose prints were shipped all the way from Egypt.

The art market also featured a silent auction for photography, framed tatreez, and paintings. Each of these pieces sold for hundreds of dollars and all the money went towards the fundraiser for Gaza.

Other art pieces were donation-based, priced anywhere from $.25 to $500. By the end, most pieces were sold, leaving many tables empty.

A staff member from Human Appeals presented gave a presentation on how the organization currently serves Palestinians in Gaza. They are on the ground ensuring hot meals, schooling, and medical assistance for those affected.

There were many kids, some in traditional Palestinian dress, happily shouting “Freefree Palestine”. Many were in the kid’s corner, either drawing or painting poppies and hearts. Near the end, community members voiced opinions, recited poetry, and more through the open mic.

In all, the art market was a lively event, showcasing the spirited activism of North County San Diego.