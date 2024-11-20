The Old Globe’s “As You Like It”

The Old Globe kicked off its 2024 Globe for All Tour with a lively, free production of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” directed by Emil Weinstein. The production is touring San Diego County and Tijuana as part of the Old Globe’s annual effort to bring Shakespeare to underserved communities. The performances will be running through November 24, and the production offers free admission to make live theatre accessible to a diverse audience.

“As You Like It” is set between the Mexican American border with the enchanting forest of Arden serving as the backdrop to Rosalind, the protagonist’s, story. She has been banished by her uncle and has had to seek refuge with her cousin Celia. The audience is then taken through a comical exploration of love, identity, and mistaken perceptions. The production features a multitalented cast that includes Jake Millgard as Duke Frederick/Duke Senior, Danielle Chaves as Rosalind, Luana Fontes as Celia, Jose Balistrieri as Jacques, Lu Garcia (Amiens), Michael Underhill (Silvius/Charles), Emma Svitil (Phoebe), Vandous Stripling II (Oliver) and Carter Piggee as Orlando.

By taking a bilingual approach, through the integration of both English and Spanish, the production invites Spanish-speaking audiences into Shakespeare’s world. The actors took an active role in the writing, incorporating elements from other Shakespeare plays, and translated lines into Spanish. Not only did the use of the Spanish language strengthen the connection with the audience but it also enhanced the play’s themes of love, identity, and self-discovery.

Inclusion is at the core of the “As You Like It” production and it could be seen as the play’s storyline unfolded within the crowd itself, with the action happening on all sides of the audience. Allowing for a more intimate experience, bringing the audience into the story—making them participants rather than observers. The actors move through the crowd, addressing the audience directly keeping them engaged.

The cast delivers strong performances across the board, bringing energy and enthusiasm to every scene. Special mention must be made of Balistrieri, whose portrayal of the melancholic Jacques was a highlight of the show. Balistrieri infused the character with charisma, turning Jacques’ witty, philosophical musings into a source of constant humor and charm. His comedic timing, paired with his expressive physicality, added depth to the character and kept the audience engaged throughout. Chaves and Piggee also shine in their roles, navigating the comedy and romantic entanglements with ease and humor.

Despite its playful tone, the production never loses sight of the deeper themes at its heart. “As You Like It” is often viewed as a lighthearted comedy, but its exploration of identity, transformation, and the complexities of love give it emotional depth. The Globe for All production skillfully balances these themes. In particular, the performance’s use of music, color, and vibrant movement gives the story an added layer of dynamism, bringing an otherwise familiar plot to life in fresh and exciting ways.

Many in the crowd were attending a live theater performance for the first time, and the intimate, interactive nature of the show made it feel like a shared experience.

The comedy in “As You Like It” is a major strength with Shakespeare’s wordplay, mistaken identities, and physical humor shining through in the cast’s lively performances. The accessible language and energetic delivery made it easy for any audience to follow the plot and enjoy the humor.

Overall, this production of “As You Like It” is a triumph—in terms of execution but in its mission to make Shakespeare’s work accessible. The combination of immersive staging, bilingual dialogue, and performances makes this show an unforgettable experience.

The Globe for All initiative continues to break down barriers to the arts, and their “As You Like It” is a testament to the power of theatre to bring people together, regardless of their background or language.