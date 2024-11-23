“Wicked”: A Stunning, Unforgettable Film Adaptation

“Wicked”, the long-anticipated movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, has surpassed all expectations. As someone lucky enough to watch the pre-release, I can confidently say “Wicked” is worth the wait. Few characters in pop culture have undergone a transformation as dramatic as the Wicked Witch of the West. Once a terrifying figure of vengeance in “The Wizard of Oz,” Elphaba has become an icon of empowerment and misunderstood humanity over the past two decades.

Since 2003, millions have packed Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre to cheer as Elphaba takes to her broomstick to deliver “Defying Gravity,” the ultimate anthem of self-liberation. Now, “Wicked” lands on the big screen, directed by Jon M. Chu, offering a lavish, faithful, and star-powered interpretation of this beloved origin story.

This film marks a triumphant Hollywood debut for Elphaba and Glinda, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively. Erivo, an already celebrated performer, brings a soulful depth to Elphaba. She combines vulnerability and strength in a way that is as captivating as it is transformative. Her vocal and emotional command in numbers like “The Wizard and I” and “Defying Gravity” cements her as the film’s centerpiece. Meanwhile, Grande’s comedic timing and effortless charm shine as Glinda, especially in the fan-favorite “Popular,” an energetic scene set in a pink-hued, dreamlike dorm room.

From its opening moments where Glinda descends in a bubble, “Wicked” establishes itself as its own unique work, expanding far beyond the original musical to offer a richer, more immersive experience. The production design is amazing, particularly in the scenes set at Shiz University, where Elphaba and Glinda’s paths first cross.

The film’s visual opulence is matched by its emotional depth. Elphaba’s arc from outcast to self-empowered witch resonates deeply as the story takes a darker turn. The Wizard, played with sly charm and subtle menace, is revealed to be less a savior and more a manipulative figure hiding dark secrets. This discovery shifts the narrative, leading to the climactic performance of “Defying Gravity,” where Erivo embodies Elphaba’s liberation with breathtaking precision. It’s a moment that will leave even longtime fans with goosebumps, as the character—and the film—reaches new heights.

While “Wicked” is a cinematic triumph in many ways, its two-part structure leaves some viewers divided. Part 1 ends after two hours and 40 minutes with the iconic “Defying Gravity.” However, the wait for Part 2 could be frustrating for some, especially considering the movie’s long runtime. Some viewers feel the story could have been told in one film, with trimmed scenes. Still, the split could allow for a deeper exploration of Elphaba and Glinda’s journeys, giving each scene the focus they deserve. Despite the lengthy runtime, the film maintains a fast pace. Chu’s passion for musical theater is evident throughout the film. His meticulous attention to detail—paired with a cast that wholeheartedly embraces Schwartz’s legendary songs—creates a grand and intimate cinematic experience. Erivo’s and Grande’s performances anchor the story, supported by a stellar ensemble that includes Michelle Yeoh’s commanding Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey’s charming Fiyero.

For fans of the original musical, “Wicked” is a deeply satisfying blend of nostalgia and innovation. It stays true to its Broadway roots while expanding its world for the big screen. For newcomers, it’s a dazzling introduction to one of the most celebrated musicals of the 21st century.

Adaptations often falter under the weight of their source material, but “Wicked” rises to the challenge, soaring on the strength of its cast, direction, and unforgettable score.

While “Wicked” dazzles with visuals and music, its message is strikingly relevant today. The story centers on standing up for what’s right and questioning divisive narratives. One line from the Wizard, “The way to bring people together is to find a good enemy,” reminds us how easily society can be manipulated. In a world where power relies on division, we must look beyond distractions. Like Elphaba, we must refuse to stay silent while injustice grows and challenge the stories that pit us against each other.