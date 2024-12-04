Cougars Open with a Tough Game at Home

On Thursday November 21, CSUSM Women’s Basketball took to the Sports Center to host the St. Martin’s Saints for their home opener. The light crowd started to fill in after tip-off, but the CSUSM Cheer team filled the gym with their support for the team.

From the start, it was clear that both teams were going to be tough to crack defensively. Despite the high level of physicality, the pace of the game was slow and controlled. St. Martin drew first with points in the paint that would be the common for both sides.

The first quarter ended 21-14 with the Cougars trailing. As the second quarter started CSUSM looked much more comfortable breaking through St. Martin’s defense with more success. Both teams played to each other’s level ending the first half as the Cougars held the Saints to 12 points.

During halftime, athletics ran another edition of Cougar on the Clock. The night’s contestant made quick work of the layup, free throw, and 3-point challenge as the crowd cheered. As both teams came out, there was optimism given how much better CSUSM had looked towards the end of the first half.

In the third, the Cougars continued to lay the pressure on the Saints. Double teaming and full court presses led both teams to slow each other down but the physical toll it was taking on the players started to become apparent. A 7-2 point run by the Cougars put the game within 4 points, but St. Martin’s built their lead back up to 12 by the end of the quarter.

In the fourth, the Cougars fought hard looking for ways to chip at the lead including two threes. Unfortunately, they couldn’t overcome the deficit as the game ended 64-53 for the Saints.

Despite this, the stats backed up the effort the Cougars put on display especially in the 3-pointers and rebounds. Destiny Okonkwo led the game in rebounds with 9 and the team overall went 5-11 on 3-pointers to the Saint’s 1-10.

It was not the result the home crowd was looking for, but the level of play leaves a lot to look forward to as they progress through the season.

Go Cougars!