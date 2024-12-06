Discovering Demxntia

Social media can lead you to music that resonates on a deeper level, that feels both familiar and new. For me, that discovery was Demxntia, an artist I stumbled upon thanks to TikTok. Blending R&B, alternative rock, and hip-hop, his music combines an underground edge with emotional depth, reflecting his experiences as a Vietnamese American growing up in Florida. His work is shaped by the intersection of various influences, including his cultural background, personal struggles, and a yearning to create something raw and real.

Music was an escape for Demxntia from a chaotic childhood. Surrounded by his older brothers who played instruments and sang, he was drawn to music which offered refuge.

“I didn’t even know at first that I wanted to make music. But when I look back, it’s the only thing that ever felt real to me” he said, “I think it was always there, in the background, helping me process things. It was just a matter of me realizing that I could turn it into something bigger, something more.”

That realization has led him to unexpected moments. One of those moments came when a popular Korean actor Jung Hae-in shared one of his songs “Keep Smiling” on Instagram, sparking an influx of new fans from around the world. The experience motivated him to write “Do You Feel the Same,” which is inspired by the actor’s latest K-Drama, “Love Next Door.”

Growing up, he absorbed a variety of musical influences—from John Mayer and Linkin Park to Lil Wayne and Jason Mraz. But a defining moment occurred in 2016, when he attended a Circa Survive concert. The performance ignited something inside him.

At that time, Demxntia was at a crossroads, having dropped out of school and struggling with personal turmoil. It was through music that he sought purpose.

“I remember that night, watching Circa Survive and thinking, ‘This is it. This is what I want to do.’”

His journey to becoming an artist wasn’t straightforward. The path has been marked by hard work, self-doubt, and the pressure of balancing his personal life with his career. His name, Demxntia, originated from his Tumblr aesthetic blog, where he blended his love of fashion, music, and video games, and experimented with identity before his music found an audience.

“At the time, Demxntia was just a name I created. It wasn’t anything deep or symbolic—I just needed something to attach to. But then it kind of became my identity. It was something I could hide behind when I didn’t feel ready to be myself. Over time, though, it became more than just a name. It started to feel like it was me, like it was my essence.”

Despite the distance he’s traveled since then, Demxntia’s roots remain grounded in his cultural background. As a Vietnamese American, his identity shapes his music, often drawing from the narratives and aesthetics of Asian media

“I always think about my culture and my roots when I make music. It’s a part of me that I can’t ignore,” he says. “But I’m still not at a place where I can comfortably write in Vietnamese, even though it’s something I want to do. Right now, I use the visual aspect of my culture,” he continues. “I see my music almost like a soundtrack to a film or an anime. The way those worlds are created, the colors, the atmosphere—I try to bring that into my sound.”

His music constantly shifts between R&B, hip-hop, and alternative rock, and yet, he’s careful to retain a sense of individuality. Early in his career, he was inspired by the DIY mentality of the early SoundCloud scene, particularly artists like Lil Peep and XXXTentacion, and this ethos continues to influence his work today

“For me, it was never about sticking to one genre or one thing. I grew up listening to so many different types of music, and I didn’t want to limit myself to just one sound. I love that underground, DIY approach. When I first started making music, I was just trying to get something out, even if it was raw and imperfect,” he explained. “Now, I want to keep that authenticity, but I also want to make it something polished, something that can stand with the best.”

But his growth as an artist hasn’t just been about developing his sound, it’s been about confronting the emotional side. Writing music, especially lyrics, was something Demxntia initially struggled with because of the vulnerability required to expose himself through his songs.

“When I started, I thought I had to be perfect, that every song had to be flawless. But the real breakthrough came when I allowed myself to be raw…. I’ve learned that the only way my music can reach people is if I’m being real with myself and with them.”

There is a personal realization that comes with being an artist, a constant push and pull between exposing your soul and keeping certain parts of yourself guarded. For Demxntia, this has been one of the most challenging aspects of his craft. But over time, he’s come to embrace the vulnerability, understanding that it’s a critical part of connecting with his audience.

“At first, I used to be scared to share my truth, but now I realize it’s the only thing that makes my music meaningful. If I’m not being honest, then it’s not worth it. People can feel that—authenticity is what really connects.”

Demxntia’s process is deeply intuitive, he doesn’t always have a set method; sometimes it starts with a chord progression, other times with a melody. But the music always reflects where he is emotionally in that moment.

While his early work was marked by a desire to break into multiple genres, he now focuses on creating what excites him most in the present. His goal has shifted from commercial success to creative fulfillment.

“I stopped thinking about what people expect from me. I used to stress about what people wanted to hear, but now I just create what excites me. It’s not about chasing trends or trying to fit into a mold—it’s about making something that feels true to where I am right now. If people connect with it, that’s a bonus.”

One of his more recent tracks “Don’t make me choose” deals with the complex relationship between his personal and professional life, a reflection on the cost of overworking and losing sight of the things that mattered.

“I wrote that song at a point when I was really losing myself. I was working so much, trying to keep up with everything—my career, my personal life, my mental health—and I was just drained. The song is about the struggle of having to choose between what you want and what you need, and realizing that sometimes, you need to step back and take care of yourself. I had to get real with myself, or I was going to lose everything.”

For Demxntia, balancing personal desires with external pressures has been an ongoing battle. The expectations of fans and the industry weigh heavily on him at times, but he’s learned that the only true guide is his own authenticity. He’s discovered that sometimes, disregarding outside opinions is the only way to make music that feels true to who he is.

“I’ve realized that if I’m not doing it for myself, then it’s not worth doing…I used to be angry about how things were, about being overlooked or misunderstood. But now, it’s less about fighting and more about staying focused on what I want to do.”

As he reflects on his path, Demxntia offers aspiring artists a reminder that staying true to oneself is the key to enduring success:

“As cliché as it may sound, be yourself! No one can be you better than you can be you, and that’s what sets you apart. As long as you don’t give up, you’ll never fail!”

