The Star Wars universe has rediscovered its sweet spot, and “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” is the proof. At a special screening of the new series, which premiered its first two episodes on Disney+ on December 2, it immediately stood out as a breath of fresh air after some of the franchise’s more recent, less memorable entries.

It’s as if the galaxy far, far away has returned to its roots, but with a twist that’s easy to enjoy. If “The Mandalorian” was “Star Wars” reimagined for adults, “Skeleton Crew” might be its counterpart for a younger crowd.

Set on the previously unexplored planet of At Attin, “Skeleton Crew” follows a group of kids who stumble into a real-life adventure. Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) is, a dreamer with a love for lightsaber battles and Jedi lore who finds himself unexpectedly thrust into the galaxy’s grander narrative after discovering a hidden starship. Alongside his best friend Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) and a couple of other unlikely companions, Wim sets off on a dangerous journey, uncovering secrets about At Attin, a planet believed to be lost in time and a treasure trove of forgotten history.

The series’ premise is original, staying disconnected from the larger “Star Wars” storyline while still operating within its well-established timeline. The kids live in a small town untouched by the events of the Empire and Rebellion. At Attin is frozen in time, a remnant of the High Republic era, where Old Republic credits are still in circulation and the legend of the Jedi feels more tangible than the reality of their disappearance.

The show’s dynamic cast of young actors, led by Conyers and Smith, gives the story humor and innocence. Their portrayal of children caught between their duties to family and their desire for excitement resonates with nostalgia. It reminds me of other classics like “E.T.” and “The Goonies”, where kids stepped up to face challenges much larger than themselves. “Skeleton Crew” has a similar tone, balancing light-hearted moments with the looming danger of their journey.

What sets the show apart from other recent “Star Wars” properties, such as “The Acolyte”, is its focus on original characters and a story that feels self-contained. The series didn’t rely on heavy callbacks to “Star Wars” films, which is a welcome change in a time when franchise fatigue is a concern. Instead, it offers a new perspective on the “Star Wars” universe or at least from what we have seen in the first two episodes.

Jude Law’s character, Jod Na Nawood (aka Silvo), adds a layer of intrigue to the story. He is a pirate with questionable morals and his role in the adventure keeps viewers guessing. His performance is likely to ground the show in the familiar “Star Wars” tradition of roguish antiheroes.

The show’s direction, led by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, is a perfect match for the story’s tone. The episodes are brisk, with action and suspense to keep things moving while allowing the characters’ personalities to shine. The directors bring a touch of Spielbergian wonder, creating moments of awe that feel both grand and intimate. The visual effects are top-notch, blending seamlessly with practical elements to create a vibrant universe that feels lived-in and believable.

In its first two episodes, “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” presents a compelling mystery that promises to unravel in exciting ways. What is the “Great Work” that the High Republic left behind? Why is At Attin considered a “lost planet of eternal treasure”?

I’m already invested in finding out the answers.

If you’ve been looking for a ‘Star Wars” series that captures the essence of the original films while offering something new, “Skeleton Crew” is the show to watch. With its engaging characters, intriguing mysteries, and lighthearted tone, it’s a welcome addition to the “Star Wars” universe. I’m already looking forward to seeing how the rest of the series will unfold.