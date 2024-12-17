CSUSM’s ASI calls for a ceasefire in new resolution

CSUSM’s Associated Students Inc., or ASI, created a resolution to “call for a bilateral, permanent ceasefire in Palestine.” This resolution expresses solidarity with Palestinian, Arab, and Jewish members of both the global and CSUSM communities while condemning public comments that support human rights violations and the execution of war crimes.

In the resolution, ASI representatives met with CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt in a joint meeting that included 12-15 other students. During this meeting, President Neufeldt declined to release any statement regarding this topic, citing the university’s public funding, and deferred the students to other entities on campus.

ASI then met with administrators from multiple departments to learn about the CSUSM budget, how tuition is allocated, and campus partnerships. The departments included the CSUSM Foundation, Finance and Administrative Services, and University Advancement.

ASI also compiled a historical narrative section to provide context to their statement, citing details on the creation of Israel and its political history.

ASI released their full statement on their Instagram and the original copy of the resolution is available on ASI’s website.