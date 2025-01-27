“No Fascist USA” Protest draws attention amid campus events

Hannah Crawford CSUSM’S Mecha and SJP joined together to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.

On January 21, Cal State San Marcos students gathered at Kellogg Plaza for the “No Fascist USA” protest during U-Hour. The event was organized by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán (M.E.Ch.A). The protest was held in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump and his far-right agenda.

SJP and M.E.Ch.A, both known for their advocacy for social justice, emphasized the importance of resistance through their Instagram posts promoting the event:

“We will continue to resist settler colonialism, attacks on immigrants, and all forms of oppression.”

Pricilla Andrade commented, “Why should people be illegal?” and a member of MEChA shared that “M.E.Ch.A decided to show solidarity through SJP,” detailing their most recent collaborations in previous demonstrations.

At the same time, the university hosted its “Meet the Greeks” event in the same area. With all the activities concentrated in Kellogg Plaza, the increased student presence in the area allowed for more people to hear the protesters’ message, despite the distractions from the event.

As the protest unfolded, members of the Republican Club were also stationed nearby. Ray Martinez, an associate with the club, emphasized the values of honor, courage and commitment that the club says to uphold.

Martinez was asked his thoughts on the protest and expressed that it takes courage to openly discuss political views:

“I think it takes a lot of courage to go ahead and speak about your political views. Not only that, but I think it also takes a lot of courage to go ahead and stand out here. And even though in the face of adversity, you still go ahead and hold yourself with a smile every single day.” Martinez also added, “I think it’s a proud testament to our freedom of speech, our First Amendment right. I support their First Amendment right to go ahead and do any protest that they wish.”

While diverse political views were represented, local figures also voiced their personal connections to the issues.

Maria Nuñez, San Marcos City Council Member for District 1, who attended the protest, shared her personal experience and strong support for the immigrant community:

“San Marcos has been my home since 1981. I arrived in San Marcos as an undocumented immigrant and so the fact that our community has been under attack, is under attack, is very personal to me. Our community is in fear, and I want to make sure that they know that I’m here and that I’m not going anywhere and that I’m going to be supporting.”

The protest consisted of around 30 students with many other students and faculty observing. Their starting point was at the Forum Plaza, then they marched to the Administrative Building rotunda. Participants carried signs which said, “Queers for Palestine,” “Black lives matter,” “No human is illegal,” and various others. The protest opened with a land acknowledgement followed with chants and an “open mic” in which students expressed their thoughts on the current administration. There was a low counter protester presence, as multiple events on campus were happening simultaneously. Those who observed the protest expressed how they felt about the protest and current administration.

One student, Eva, stated, “I feel like the protesters don’t understand what’s going on and they already lost. Like all of these efforts to free Palestine …let’s just end the war.” She added, “America’s coming back, this is the golden era, like let’s just get over it.”

Another student, Camilla, shared, “I think this is something that is necessary and needs to happen more often. I really enjoy when this area of our school comes out to protest for what’s right, like the freedom for Palestine, fighting against oppression, and fighting against blatant racism that’s taking place in office. I think it’s just beautiful.”

Beginning this Spring semester, Jason Schreiber, the Dean of Students, issued a requirement that staff members must be present at protests and students and faculty will be informed of demonstrations through A-Frames. This is a “mandatory safety” measure used to ensure civility during any free speech demonstration that happens on campus.