The Attack on Birthright Citizenship

On the day of Donald J. Trump’s inauguration on January 20, he signed an executive order that was a direct attack on the 14th Amendment. The 14th Amendment has been implemented in the U.S. constitution for 157 years, which grants those who were born or naturalized in the United States automatic citizenship.

After winning the election in November, NBC held an interview with Donald Trump regarding his plans for his second term. He promised to cease birthright citizenship on his first day in office, along with other issues he deemed crucial. He held true to his promise as he signed an executive order on his first day in office to end birthright citizenship. Trump has stated that he is willing to let DREAMers remain in the United States, contradicting his actions in his first term of presidency where he attempted to end the DACA program. He was unsuccessful due to the Supreme Court rejecting his proposal. VISA holders are also subject to having their children not be seen as American citizens as they are only temporary residents.

There is a complication with implementing the executive order in years to come, if it is accepted. When a baby is granted their birth certificate, the parents U.S. citizenship does not need to be proven. That also applies to obtaining a US passport. When a baby eventually applies for their U.S. passport, the parents’ citizenship is not asked for. The changes within this executive order would take years to come into effect while causing anxiety for immigrant families.

There has been a political outrage among the population and select states. Twenty-two states have filed lawsuits as they believe Donald Trump is violating the 14th Amendment. Many Americans are angered by Trump’s violation, and some are even fearful of what is to come out of it.

Families are reignited with the fear that their family will be separated, children afraid that their parents will not be home when they return from school, and students fear that their education will be cut short. In the short amount of time that Trump has taken office, there has been an apparent political divide across America.

There have been conversations about whether America is continuing to maintain a democracy. The vile executive orders Trump has been issuing have caused mass hysteria and terror all around America. Many of his executive orders have directly attacked minority groups, which was expected as he promised numerous things to America if he were elected for a second term. His dehumanizing words did not deter his supporters from him. Trump has held office for less than a month and has already caused heaps of tension.

This executive order has already proved to create distress throughout immigrant families. People no longer feel safe under Trump’s Administration. Not only are immigrant families being targeted by a government that is supposed to protect them, but also by the people around them. People have actively voted against their freedoms and are jeopardizing the future for generations to come.

While the executive order has caused controversy around Trump’s Administration, the order has been blocked by a judge in Maryland, which is one of the states that is actively filing against Trump. On February 5, Judge Deborah L. Boardman proclaimed a preliminary injunction against Trump’s attack on birthright citizenship.

The fight against this order is not over, not for the states or the people of America.